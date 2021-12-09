Rangers’ ‘brave’ performance in a 1-1 draw with Lyon is praised by Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers’ ‘brave’ performance in a 1-1 draw with Lyon was praised by Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Dutch coach was pleased with his team’s performance.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised his Rangers players for their “brave” performance in Lyon, but admits they could have won.

In a creditable 1-1 draw in France, the Gers finished their Europa League Group A campaign.

The Ibrox club had already qualified for the knockout play-offs before the final match, and they were given a boost when attacker Scott Wright’s deflected shot gave the Light Blues the lead four minutes before the break.

Three minutes after the restart, Gers defender Calvin Bassey inadvertently turned a shot from 18-year-old Rayan Cherki into his own goal, but the game remained scoreless.

Van Bronckhorst had won four of his four games since taking over from Steven Gerrard, but he was unconcerned about the draw as he got another look at his options against a team that had won five of their five games in the group, including a 2-0 victory in Govan.

He said, “We’re very pleased with the performance.”

“Being away from home in Europe can be extremely difficult; we faced a formidable opponent today, but I believe we displayed great bravery.”

“When we have the ball, we like to play from the back, and we’ve done so many times.”

Overall, I’m pleased with the performance; we were dominant in the first half, but we didn’t create nearly as many chances in the second half.

“We had a few dangerous crosses, but Lyon also had some opportunities.”

I’m pleased with the message we sent as a group.

“We came here to play our game and develop our team, not to defend.”

It’s only my fifth game in charge, and I’m pleased that they’re catching on to my style of play, so I’m pleased with the performance in that regard.”