Rangers of the New Republic appears to have been dropped from the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian’s Cara Dune was set to star in a spin-off series called Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, which was announced just over a year ago. However, recent comments from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy seem to confirm that the project has been scrapped entirely.

Gina Carano was released from her Lucasfilm contract and confirmed that she would no longer be involved in any projects less than two months after the project’s announcement, due to comments she made on social media that drew significant backlash from the fandom, though there was no official clarification on what this meant for Rangers, with whatever plans were in place for the series now being embraced for other projects.

“We’d never written any scripts or anything on that,” Kennedy confirmed to Empire Magazine when asked about Rangers of the New Republic, adding, “Some of that will, I’m sure, figure into future episodes of Mandalorian.”

Given how little we’ve heard about the project, with the most recent status update coming in May, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“A third announced spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic, is not currently in active development,” Variety had pointed out at the time.

Cara Dune’s role in Season 2 of The Mandalorian saw her earn the chance to join the Rangers, allowing her to help keep the peace in a galaxy far, far away after the Galactic Empire was destroyed.

Even when the project was first announced, Lucasfilm remained tight-lipped about who would be featured in it, with it only appearing likely that it would feature Cara Dune, who was rumored to be getting her own spinoff at the time.

Rangers of the New Republic was announced as part of The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, which also featured the announcement of several other Star Wars projects, including the spinoff Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Kennedy even hinted that Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and the New Republic Rangers would all lead up to a crossover event, though it was unclear whether this meant a new event series or if the characters’ stories would cross over.

