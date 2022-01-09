Rape and sexual assault are likely major issues in the wizarding world, according to ‘Harry Potter’ fans.

Rape and sexual assault are likely to be major issues in the wizarding world, according to ‘Harry Potter’ fans.

Harry Potter epitomizes a generation of book and movie fans.

JK Rowling’s book series established this wizarding universe as one of the most successful franchises of all time.

One dark fan theory, on the other hand, speculates on the real-life possibility of a lot of unreported sexual assault and rape in Harry Potter’s wizarding world.

The logic is both sound and alarming.

Harry Potter’s magic is introduced in a unique way by Rowling.

It is supernatural in nature, allowing it to defy the laws of nature as they are known to Muggles.

As a result, even seemingly mundane creatures and objects can be endowed with magical abilities.

People inherit magic from their ancestors.

This magical gene distinguishes Muggles from wizards.

The main protagonists of the franchise are Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter, Emma Watson’s Hermoine Granger, and Rupert Grint’s Ron Weasley.

They are the good in the wizarding world, but not everyone aspires to be good.

Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is the franchise’s main antagonist and a prime example of someone who uses magic for evil purposes.

One Reddit fan theory portrays Harry Potter and the wizarding world in a negative light.

They point out that there are several hints that characters are using magic for sexual gratification.

Wizards could use magic for rape and sexual assault, according to the world of Harry Potter.

The love potion sold in the Weasleys’ shop, according to the Redditor, made Ron obsessed with Romilda Vane (Anna Shaffer).

This is a simple method of persuading someone to have sex with them against their will.

Tom Riddle’s mother uses it against his father to keep him in love with her, the Redditor explains.

This Harry Potter theory also mentions Gilderoy Lockhart’s (Kenneth Branagh) memory spell, which could be used by wizards to rape or sexually assault their victims.

An assassination could occur, and the wizard could simply erase their memory of it.

The Polyjuice potion, on the other hand, is a simple way to manipulate someone against their will.

They can take on someone’s appearance after obtaining a piece of their DNA through their hair.

As a result, they can go after that person’s partner without their victim knowing.

The Imperius Curse, which can place someone completely under the caster’s control to rape or sexually assault them through manipulation, is the final example of the Harry Potter theory.

