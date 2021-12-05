Raquel Gonzalez of WWE NXT discusses the possibility of a move to Raw or SmackDown.

Raquel Gonzalez of WWE NXT Discusses a Potential Move to Raw or SmackDown Live

Raquel Gonzalez of WWE NXT will compete at NXT WarGames alongside Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade against Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin.

It’s a little bit of 2.0 vs. black and gold energy, but some are also looking ahead to what happens after WarGames, as there’s always the possibility that some stars will leave NXT to go to Raw or SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of ComicBook Nation, we had the opportunity to speak with Gonzalez about the possibility of switching to one of those two brands.

“Honestly, going to Raw and SmackDown is always on my mind, but I also try to focus on what’s in front of me right now,” Gonzalez said. “Right now, I’m at NXT 2.0, and I’m here to solidify and remind everyone who Big Mami Cool is and what I do, and that’s kind of where my focus is at the moment.”

“When the opportunities arise, I’ll definitely focus on Raw or SmackDown or whatever the next step is, but having a rematch with Mandy is definitely on my list, as is getting revenge on Dakota.”

I still have a lot of talent that I’d like to work with and compete against.

So I’m looking forward to whatever comes next for me, and I’m taking it day by day and making sure that whatever it is, I’m going to give it my all.”

Raquel’s main focus is 2.0, but if she happens to be on Raw with a certain Rhea Ripley, she’d be thrilled to reunite their formidable Randamp;R team.

“I’d be all over it.”

Rhea Ripley is one of my favorite characters.

I believe that what she and I have done since the first day we met here at the performance center is to improve each other.

“We push each other, and I think that’s a relationship that you keep close to your heart because they always support you, no matter what,” Gonzalez said.

“That person is your person in the world you’re in, no matter what you’re doing, and it’s so difficult…

