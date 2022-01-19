Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules admits to having ‘nightmares’ about marrying ex-husband James Kennedy and returns the engagement ring in a reunion teaser.

Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules says she had “nightmares” about marrying ex-husband James Kennedy and gives back the engagement ring in a reunion teaser.

SUR-prise in two parts.

In the first look at the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion, Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy skirted around their breakup news, which was filmed just days after they called off their engagement in December 2021.

“Something is afoot,” host Andy Cohen says in the teaser for the reunion, which debuted on Tuesday, January 18 and features Raquel, 27, and James, 29.

Before they ended the romance, Raquel admits that she was “having nightmares about our wedding day.”

On December 5, the former couple announced their separation on social media.

However, none of their castmates knew they were no longer a couple when they arrived to film the show’s reunion two days prior.

In the new teaser, Cohen, 53, asks the British TV personality, “Do you feel like she’s still your soulmate?” as the ex-couple tries to explain what went wrong.

Scheana Shay turns to Ariana Madix in the middle of the promo to see if she knows anything about the breakup.

“I have no idea,” says Ariana, 36.

Later in the taping, Lisa Vanderpump confronts James, accusing him of deceiving everyone with his and Raquel’s romance.

In the video, Lisa, 61, says, “We believed what you were showing us was the truth,” to which James responds, “It was.”

However, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star isn’t convinced, stating, “But it wasn’t!”

When Raquel asks James if he wants her engagement ring back right now, he pulls the diamond sparkler from her hand and appears to return it to her former fiancé.

Following five years of dating, Raquel and James got engaged in May 2021.

The couple’s relationship fizzled off screen after an argument between James and Raquel’s father in November 2021 left the California native shaken.

On the January 7 episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Raquel said, “The future of Thanksgivings, Christmases, and holidays looked like it was going to be either James or my family.”

“Especially if we had a child, James would portray my parents as ‘bad’ grandparents and instill that image in their minds.”

