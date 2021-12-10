Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules is’so grateful’ for the support she’s received since her breakup with James Kennedy: ‘I’m surrounded by so much love.’

Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules is’so grateful’ for the support she received after her breakup with James Kennedy: ‘I’m surrounded by so much love.’

What is most important.

Raquel Leviss is choosing to focus on the positive after her breakup with James Kennedy made headlines.

“Thank you all for your encouraging words.

Leviss, 27, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, December 8, “I feel so grateful to have such supportive family and friends during this time.”

“I’ve been surrounded by so much love and have been enjoying my girls night in with my dear friend @jennytingting and her adorable cuddle big fur baby Lexi,” she says.

Leviss and Kennedy, 29, confirmed their split on social media after filming the season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion on Friday, December 3 — during which they informed their costars about their split.

“After 5 wonderful years together, we’ve decided we have two different goals and have decided to call off the engagement,” the couple captioned their joint Instagram statement on Sunday, December 5.

“We adore each other, but we are no longer in love.”

Please keep all thoughts positive because we only want the best for each other.

“Love to all.”

A source told Us Weekly that the breakup was “a hard decision” that was the result of a “tumultuous relationship” as the former pageant contestant began moving her belongings out of their apartment.

“They’re both looking for different things,” the insider explained.

“They don’t have love in the romantic sense anymore, but they still love each other as friends.”

… They’re still figuring out what their lives will be like now that they’ve separated.

They hold each other in high regard.”

As he deals with the major life change, the UK native reflected on his own future.

On Tuesday, December 7, Kennedy captioned a photo of himself on Instagram, writing, “Last day of filming today and what a year it has been (to say the least) today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me.”

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do, but I do know this: I’m going to keep going without alcohol, I’m going to find my true self, and music never dies.”

Thank you to all of my friends who have reached out; I greatly appreciate it.

