Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules remembers being able to rely on James Kennedy prior to their breakup.

In an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, January 19, weeks after their split, Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss remembered being able to “count on” James Kennedy.

“If you really knew me, you’d know that public speaking is my biggest fear,” Leviss, 27, wrote alongside a photo from her reality show-filmed engagement party in July.

“On Season 9, you’ll see me give a toast, which I was so terrified to do that I had major writer’s block the week before the party.”

James assisted me in coming up with a nice thing to say, and we both wrote it down on my phone.”

Leviss said her then-fiance, 29, came to her rescue after she became flustered after realizing she “didn’t have an extra hand to read my notes.”

“It may have appeared amusing at the time, but James was there to support me and assist me with my speech,” the former SURver wrote.

“I’m crying as I write this because, even though we’re no longer together, I could always count on him for moral support in difficult situations like this.”

After meeting at a New Year’s Eve party in 2016, Leviss and Kennedy began dating, and the former pageant queen joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules shortly after.

In May 2021, the couple announced their engagement.

“THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, YES,” she said.

,” Kennedy wrote on Instagram at the time, adding that he was “one lucky guy.” However, the reality stars called it quits and ended their seven-month engagement the night before filming the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion.

In December 2021, Leviss wrote on Instagram, “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement.”

“We care about each other a lot, but we’re no longer in love.”

Please keep any negative thoughts to a minimum because we only want the best for each other.

“With Love.”

Kennedy and her father had a falling out over Thanksgiving in November 2021, and the model revealed earlier this month that she wasn’t happy.

On one episode, Leviss told costar Sheana Shay, “The future of Thanksgivings, Christmases, and holidays looked like it was going to be either James or my family.”

