Raquel Leviss Reveals Why She Split With James Kennedy on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Reveals Why She Split With James Kennedy on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Reveals Why She Split With James Kennedy on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Reveals Why She Split With James Kennedy on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Reveals Why She Split With James Kennedy on ‘Vanderpump

Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules says she didn’t break up with James Kennedy because of anything.

But a series of events forced her to end their relationship before the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

She remembered a tense Thanksgiving conversation between Kennedy and her father.

Then Randall Emmett and Lala Kent split up.

This was followed by the dissolution of the marriage of one of her close friends.

She recognized that these women, like herself, were unhappy in their marriages.

If Kennedy’s family was tense, Leviss was worried about having to choose who she would spend the holidays with.

As a result, she approached Kennedy prior to the reunion.

“I realized this wasn’t a relationship I wanted to be in anymore at Thanksgiving,” she said on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast.

She didn’t intend to end the relationship before the reunion, but she and Kennedy had the fateful conversation while watching Vanderpump Rules Season 8 episodes.

This season, Kennedy bemoaned the lack of a funny storyline.

He made his storyline about not supporting her emotionally “the way I needed to be supported,” she explained.

“Oh, I didn’t know you felt that way,” she explained.

“And then it just kept going.”

“So I told him truly my heart isn’t in it anymore,” she continued, “because I can’t keep it in any longer because I feel like I’m not being honest.”

Leviss went on to say that she didn’t like the way Kennedy retaliated against others.

“I don’t like how you treat other people,” she expressed her displeasure.

“I don’t treat other people like that.”

And every time you mistreat someone, a piece of me dies inside of me.”

“So he was like, what do I need to do? Can I change your mind?” Leviss recalled Kennedy saying to her.

However, she and her co-host, Scheana Shay, recalled how Leviss had previously provided Kennedy with numerous opportunities to improve.

Raquel Leviss (@raquelleviss) shared this on her Instagram account.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.