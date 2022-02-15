Rare Parenting Quotes from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Over the Years

While Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have remained relatively private since the birth of their daughter, Willa, they have shared glimpses of life with their little one here and there.

In February 2020, it was revealed that the Game of Thrones actress was expecting her and DNCE member’s first child.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “[she’s] due in the middle of summer.”

Five months later, the actress gave birth.

In July 2020, another insider told Us exclusively, “Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything.”

“It’s a name they decided on before the baby was born.”

While she didn’t share any baby bump photos on social media during her pregnancy, she did share throwback photos after Willa’s arrival in December 2020.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed another mini member to the Jonas family nearly two years later, when they welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

In a January 2022 Instagram statement, the couple wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

“While we focus on our family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Kevin Jonas was the first member of the Jonas Brothers to have a child.

Alena and Valentina, the alum of Married to Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas, were born in February 2014 and October 2016, respectively.

Kevin exclusively told Us in October 2019 that as a working dad, he “flies home as much as I can,” and that his children are “super supportive” of his career.

“Let’s say we have a day off; [I] get up at 5 a.m. and fly home; turn around the next morning, and I’ll be at home for 18 hours.”

There isn’t much of a balance… but you’re present.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum previously told Us that he had no plans to do “little girlie things” with his child before becoming a father.

In 2014, Kevin told Us, “I want to go to baseball games with her.”

Even just one-on-one time at home with me and her while [Danielle] goes to the store or hangs out with her friends.

Something to take her mind off things for a while.

She is deserving of it.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Rare Quotes About Parenting Over the Years