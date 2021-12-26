Rare Photos of Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks With His Family

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Make an Appearance With His Family in Rare Photos

Gabriella Brooks was beaming with joy as she spent the holidays in Europe with her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth and his entire family.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are simply enjoying the holidays with his family.

Liam’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky shared an adorable group portrait of the couple on Instagram on June 26.

In the photo, the Hunger Games actor and model are seen holding hands in a snowfield with his family, which includes Elsa and her husband Chris Hemsworth.

The Hemsworth family is currently on vacation in Europe, according to the Daily Mail, and they appear to be making the most of it by going skiing, snowboarding, and pushing each other into snowdrifts.

In her post, Elsa expressed her admiration for Gabriella.

In the snow, the two friends, who have previously gone on double dates with their movie star partners, could be seen smiling and posing together.

Gabriella replied with a simple red heart emoji.

But that wasn’t the only place where the private couple appeared.

The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in December 2019, were also seen on each other’s Instagram Stories.

The athletic couple’s multiple images, which are no longer online, included skiing and snowboarding together on the slopes as well as sweetly sharing a pair of sunglasses.

An insider told E! News in January that Gabriella had been warmly welcomed into the Hemsworth family.

“They are happy for Liam that he has found someone who brings out the best in him,” the source said.

The insider said Gabriella and Liam’s relationship was “not a rollercoaster of highs and lows” like the actor’s previous long-term relationship with ex-wife Miley Cyrus, which ended in August 2019.

“His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley’s,” they said, adding that they “like the same things and live in the same way.”

