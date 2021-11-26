Rarely Heard Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Talking Videos

We Heard Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Talking on Rare Occasions

The royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have three young children who delight royal fans whenever they are seen out and about.

From appearances on the royal balcony to play dates at polo matches to walking the red carpet with their parents, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have done it all.

Hearing them speak is something that fans don’t get to do very often.

You’re in luck because we’ve compiled a few adorable videos of the Cambridge kids saying a word, two words, or full sentences.

The first time the public heard Princess Charlotte, William and Kate’s only child, speak was in Canada in 2016, when she and George were on tour with their parents.

Charlotte, then 16 months old, was excited to see a display of balloons during a children’s party on the grounds of Government House in Victoria, and exclaimed “pop!” when she ran over to them.

She was also overheard referring to William as “Da da” that day.

At her brother Prince Louis’ christening, the little princess was also seen speaking on camera.

The royals gathered at St. James’s Palace on July 9, 2018.

For Louis’ baptism, James Palace was used.

While the ceremony was private, photographers waited outside the chapel in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the Cambridges, which they did, but Charlotte was far too pleased to have them there.

When the little princess noticed the paparazzi taking pictures, she made it a point to inform them that they were not invited to her sibling’s christening.

Charlotte turned to those taking photos as she walked by, holding her father’s hand, and said, “You’re not coming,” before staring them down until she was out of sight.

Following his daughter’s remark, Prince William tried his hardest not to laugh.

Before hearing from her big brother, royal fans had already heard Charlotte speak a few times.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, however, shared a video of their children playing in the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, giving everyone a chance to hear what the future king sounds like in 2019.

When William asked his son how he would rate the garden on a scale of one to ten, Prince George replied, “20!” The duke then laughed and said, “That’s pretty good, I…”

How many marks out of for the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, Prince George? pic.twitter.com/rJ44lUrHzd — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2019