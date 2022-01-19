Rats and foxes ‘run riot’ in Glasgow’s West End, threatening public health.

Rats and foxes ‘run riot’ in Glasgow’s West End, putting the city’s public health at risk.

The city council’s cleansing department’s ongoing struggles have sparked fears of a public health disaster, with one councillor claiming that tenement buildings in her neighborhood were the worst affected.

According to West End councillors, Glasgow is on the verge of another public health disaster as the city council’s cleansing department struggles with its workload.

The conditions facing workers and residents living in tenement blocks, according to Hillhead ward representatives, are no longer acceptable, and it is time to demand cleaning services.

It comes after the city council apologized at the start of the week for the bin collection delays over the holiday season, which resulted in overflowing bins across the city.

Staff absences due to covid, illness, and annual leave caused the delays, according to the council.

On Tuesday morning, the Hillhead area partnership received an update.

“I do believe that tenement buildings are suffering the most as a result of the lack of resources made available through cleansing,” said Councillor Martha Wardrop.

“Due to staffing issues, blue bins have been overflowing for the past year, and there has been no reliable collection service.”

“It is now a public health disaster and it is no longer acceptable due to the workload and the number of complaints we have had to deal with.”

In Hillhead, as well as the rest of the city, we need to put in place proper resources.

“There is a complete lack of understanding among residents who have no idea what is going on.”

Rats, foxes, and mice are causing havoc in the neighborhood.

“During the winter, people are terrified of rats and mice entering their homes.”

This council has failed residents miserably.

“Why should we put up with it? We must fight for sanitation services.”

Staff sickness is at an all-time high, and everyone is exhausted.”

Councillor Ken Andrew, who represents her ward, echoed these sentiments, saying that councillors were receiving around 300 complaints per week about missed bin collections, which he described as “extraordinary.”

A council officer stated that they were working very hard to make up for the missed collections.

“You only have to turn on the news,” NRS officer Francine O’Rourke said.

