Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, alums of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ have welcomed their first child.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are parents! According to Adam’s Instagram Story, the Bachelor in Paradise alums welcomed a baby boy early Tuesday morning.

Raven’s “really bad contractions” started on Monday morning, according to Adam.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was given an epidural.

“So far, everything has gone smoothly,” Adam wrote later that night.

“[Key] is epidural,” he wrote.

“We’re all sitting around watching TV, and nurses are coming in to check her position.”

Raven is a trooper, taking everything in.”

After a few hours, Adam announced that their son had arrived, despite the fact that the birth had not gone as planned.

Adam captioned a photo of his son’s footprints with, “Little man made it.”

“After pushing for an hour and a half, I had an emergency C-section.”

“Mom and baby are doing very well,” Adam said before revealing that the baby was born at 3:33 a.m., weighing eight pounds and six ounces and measuring 21 inches in length.

The couple has yet to reveal their son’s name or share a photo of him.

Raven and Adam got engaged in June 2019, nearly two years after they started dating on Bachelor in Paradise season 4.

They married in April 2021 in Dallas, Texas, and three months later announced they were expecting a baby boy.

Raven gushed about her then-fiancé when ET spoke with her in January 2020, saying, “I love him so much.”

