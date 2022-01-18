Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, stars of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Have a Baby Boy.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, former stars of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Welcome a Baby Boy

Former Bachelor in Paradise stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk welcomed a baby boy in the early morning hours of January, bringing Bachelor Nation to a new height.

Adam shared the news of his son’s birth on Instagram Stories, as well as updates on Raven and the baby.

Here’s everything we’ve learned so far.

“It’s so exciting,” Raven said in July 2021 to People.

We found out immediately following the wedding.

For a long time, I’ve wanted to be a mother.

And I’ve always fantasized about starting a family with the person I adore.

I can’t even imagine expanding my love for Adam into a human!”

Raven shared photos of herself and her baby bump on Instagram to share some of her pregnancy journey with her social media followers.

In addition, Adam used Instagram to announce the arrival of the little one.

“Little man made it,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on March 18, 2022.

After pushing for an hour and a half, I had an emergency C-section.

“Mom and baby are in excellent health.”

Adam also said their son was born at 3:33 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds.

Adam first appeared on Season 13 of The Bachelorette to compete for Rachel Lindsay’s affections.

In week seven, however, he was discharged.

When Raven appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, she made it to the final two.

Raven and Adam both competed in Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, where they won alongside Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth.

The allegations of sexual misconduct between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson are the most well-known aspect of this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Raven and Adam did, however, leave the show as a couple, though they were not engaged.

Because they lived in different cities at the time, Adam purposefully chose not to propose in the finals of Bachelor in Paradise.

Before he proposed, he wanted to give their relationship more time to grow.

Raven told Us Weekly at the time, “He promised me a really big ring!” and added, “He promised me a really big ring!”

