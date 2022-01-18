Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, stars of Bachelor in Paradise, have welcomed their first child.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk of Bachelor in Paradise have welcomed their first child.

On Tuesday, January 18, Raven Gates gave birth to her first child with Adam Gottschalk.

“Little man made it,” Gottschalk, 31, captioned a photo of the baby’s footprints on Instagram Stories.

“After pushing for an hour and a half, I had an emergency C-section.”

Mom and baby are in excellent health.

At 3:33 a.m., I was born.”

On season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, the two former reality stars met.

When the cameras stopped rolling on the ABC show in 2017, the couple did not get engaged, but they continued to date long-distance.

In June 2021, the Arkansas native exclusively told Us Weekly that her decision was “really good” for their relationship.

At the time, the Bachelor alum explained, “There was no pressure.”

“It wasn’t like everyone was checking in to see if we were still engaged or planning our wedding or anything.”

“The franchise gives you the stage to fall in love in, and then it’s up to you to continue that once the lights and cameras are turned off,” Gottschalk, who appeared on Season 13 of The Bachelorette, added.

As a result, I believe it gives you a better chance [if you don’t get engaged].

And here we are.

As a result, I believe everything went smoothly.

It worked out perfectly for us!”

The California native proposed to Gates in May of this year.

At the time, Gottschalk captioned his Instagram proposal video, “This weekend has been a work in progress for the last four months.”

“I went to bed with you as my girlfriend on Thursday night and woke up with you as my fiancée on Friday!!”

The Bachelor Nation members were supposed to marry in May 2020, but the coronavirus outbreak forced them to postpone their wedding multiple times.

In August 2020, the Grey Suede boutique owner told Us exclusively, “I’ve replanned the wedding three times now.”

“I told Adam that if there isn’t a resolution by December of this year, we’re going to elope and get married on our own.”

In our own home.

We’ll schedule this wedding for the fourth time if we see a light at the end of the tunnel by December.”

In April 2021, a ceremony honoring former ABC personalities was held in Texas.

They went on a romantic vacation.

