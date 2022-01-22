Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, stars of Bachelor in Paradise, reveal the name of their newborn son and share the first photo of their family.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk of Bachelor in Paradise reveal the name of their newborn son and share the first family photo

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk welcomed their newborn son home three days after he was born on Friday, January 21.

The Bachelor alum, 30, announced the name of her baby boy, Gates Zev, on Instagram on Friday, describing the past few days as a “wild turn of events.”

After undergoing an emergency C-section, the Arkansas native gave birth to baby Gates on January 18.

On Friday, she revealed that he was born at 3:33 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

“What was life like before he came along??? I have no idea,” the new mom gushed on Facebook on Friday.

“You all were so right when you said, ‘Seeing your child for the first time is a feeling you can’t explain.’

The reality star shared a series of photos from her and Gottschalk’s baby’s first days, including a photo of the family at the hospital.

Gates was photographed sleeping in his mother’s arms while dressed in matching star-printed loungewear.

In another photo, the baby was dressed in a gray blanket that matched his father’s striped polo shirt from the University of Arizona.

The Grey Suede owner, who met her husband on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017 and married in April 2021, said she’ll “tell the story” of her son’s birth later, but for now, she’ll “just soak in these precious moments.”

After checking into the hospital on January 17, the trio returned home on Friday.

The ABC personality documented some of the journey in a blog post.

“I was in such good hands with my wonderful OB Dr.

“Holt, amazing nurses, support from my and Adams [sic]families — and you all!!” the University of Arkansas alum recalled, adding that knowing her husband was there was the “most comforting” part of giving birth.

“Knowing we were in this together [made me calm]when I looked into Adam’s green eyes.”

Many things could have gone wrong, but God answered my prayers,” she said.

“My precious child is in good health.

We are now officially a family!” I am overjoyed!

