Ray Fisher is a ‘Malevolent Force,’ according to Joss Whedon of ‘Justice League.’

Joss Whedon Calls Ray Fisher a ‘Malevolent Force’ in ‘Justice League’

Ray Fisher, a member of the Justice League, has spoken out about his negative experiences with director Joss Whedon.

However, in a recent interview, the filmmaker refuted these claims, referring to Fisher as a “malevolent force.”

Fisher is a trained actor who made his name in Zack Snyder’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice as CyborgVictor Stone.

Snyder collaborated with the actor and made Cyborg a pivotal character in the Justice League story arc.

Whedon, on the other hand, nixed Snyder’s vision and cut many of Fisher’s scenes when he took over Justice League.

When Fisher attempted to speak with Whedon about specific changes, the director allegedly retaliated with derogatory language, according to Fisher.

Fisher wrote on Twitter, “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

When some questioned Fisher’s claims, he suggested that Whedon could sue him if any of his claims were false.

In a JusticeCon panel in 2020, the actor said, “If anything I said about that man is untrue, I invite him wholeheartedly to sue me for libel, to sue me for slander.”

Whedon finally responded to Fisher’s claims after nearly a year and a half of silence.

The Justice League director admitted to being disrespectful to Fisher in an interview with Vulture’s New York, and he suggested sitting down with the actor to talk things over in a friendly manner.

After calling Fisher a bad actor and claiming that test screenings revealed that audiences thought Cyborg was “the worst of all the characters in the film,” Whedon explained that he cut Fisher’s scenes because they “logically made no sense.”

Fisher’s claims of verbal abuse were refuted by Whedon, who said none of them were “true or merited discussing,” and when asked why the actor would make such claims, the director suggested it was due to bad intentions.

He explained, “We’re dealing with a malevolent force.”

“In both senses, we’re discussing a bad actor.”

Fisher has been candid about working with Whedon and the studio.

He publicly chastised Warner Bros. and DC Films President Water Hamada in 2021 for railroading him and the Whedon investigation.

Despite Whedon’s rebuttal and explicit insults, Fisher took to Twitter to suggest that things worked out for him…

