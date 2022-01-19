Raymonda, English National Ballet, review: Tamara Rojo’s swansong is beautiful, but it’s hollow.

Raymonda, English National Ballet, review: Tamara Rojo’s swansong is lovely, but it’s hollow.

Beautiful people living mostly beautiful lives flit through this staging, but each scene is hollow.

The English National Ballet’s reimagining of Raymonda by Tamara Rojo is all about the image.

This classic but largely forgotten ballet by choreographer Marius Petipa and composer Alexander Glazunov, which premiered in 1898, tells the story of an elegant young woman who is kidnapped by an Arabian knight from her noble fiancé.

The setting has been shifted forward from the Crusades to the Crimean War in Rojo’s visually lush adaptation, with the central heroine now a Florence Nightingale-inspired nurse and the “evil foreigner” theme dialed back.

The story begins with a picture-perfect Victorian home scene.

Raymonda, played by Shiori Kase, is briefly seen sewing garments for soldiers before accepting a call to serve as a nurse.

A longer scene at a camp outside of Sevastopol replaces this fleeting snapshot of homely perfection, which is bathed in baby blues and sponge cake-colored lighting.

Here, war is sweetly sepia-tinted and filled with spritely, handsome soldiers like Raymonda’s beau, John (Isaac Hernández), rather than bloody or muddy.

We then move on to two more Insta-worthy scenes: a delectably opulent party hosted by Jeffrey Cirio’s Abdur (the man vying for Raymonda’s affections) and an Arcadian wedding fete held in an English village.

Throughout it all, one additional character emerges: an enthusiastic photographer using a tripod to capture frozen moments of joy, harmony, and order.

This seemingly insignificant photographer is crucial to understanding what Rojo has done with Raymonda in her choreographic debut and swansong as Artistic Director of the ENB.

This staging is littered with clips of beautiful people living mostly beautiful lives.

Antony Macdonald’s costumes are especially lovely, with softly muted tartans, silky pink corsets, and bouncing full skirts.

The score by Glazunov (adapted by Gavin Sutherland and Lars Payne) marches triumphantly forward, just like the soldiers.

There’s also a happy scene where Cirio and Kase spin circles of desire around each other, as well as a slinky dream sequence.

Every scene, however, has a hollowness to it, despite the fact that it is literally framed by a large wooden border as part of the design.

Perhaps this is Rojo’s point, or even Raymonda’s life.

