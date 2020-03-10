Re-made in Chelsea: How SW3 has been revitalised as the hippest neighbourhood in London

There’s plenty of Blue Blood living in the royal borough, with the Viscount Chelsea’s three children all residing on the same street in the neighbourhood.

Lord Chelsea is heir to Earl Cadogan, whose £6.5 billion fortune includes 93 acres of Kensington and Chelsea.

The Earl of Cadogan made a fortune from property and owns swathes of high value land in Chelsea which has helped account his huge fortune, making him richer than the Queen.

Philippa, George and Charlie, who are all in their twenties, are neighbours having settled just a stone’s throw from one another.

Meanwhile Viscount Cowdray’s children Perry Pearson, who works as a director of a property development company, and his cousin Carinthia, a musician, also live just metres from the King’s Road.

The family are often seen as the heart of British polo, inviting the world’s finest players to the Cowdray Park Polo Club for the four weeks of the Veuve Clicquot Gold Cup every summer.

This is where the Royal Family played polo before the Duke of Edinburgh (once a regular house guest) built his own polo club at Windsor.

Carinthia can frequently be seen relaxing alongside Louisa Wentworth Stanley, whose brother Harry is engaged to actress and former-girlfriend of Prince Harry, Cressida Bonas.

And that’s not the only royal connection in the set, with Princess Eugenie often spotted in The Fox & Pheasant alongside her friends, actress and socialite Clara Paget and model Ella Ross.

The gang have also been known to relax alongside Hum Fleming, scion of the banking dynasty and great-niece of the James Bond creator.

Daisy van Straubenzee, whose husband Charlie is remain close friends with Prince Harry and Prince William, can often be seen relaxing in the neighbourhood.

The couple, who welcomed their first child in February, are so close with the royals that Prince Harry acted as best man at their wedding.

And even Meghan Markle has a friend in the borough – with designer Grace Wales Bonner living in the neighbourhood.

A white trench dress by the menswear designer was selected by Meghan to wear for son Archie Harrison’s first photocall at Windsor Castle.

The trendy teens

It’s hard to miss the flock of young socialities who have migrated to Chelsea over the years for their Insta-worthy adventures.

They’ll often be spotted in athleisure style, donning Burberry and Raf Simons as well as Off-white and Undercover.

Among them, is India Warrender, whose father Hugh is a Hedge Fund manager and founder of Knightsbridge School.

When not relaxing in Chelsea, she can often be seen jetsetting to exotic locations with her mother, Beatrice Vincenzini, publisher of Vendrome Press.

The teen can often be seen relaxing in the Bluebird restaurant on the King’s Road alongside friends and fellow socialites Lara Keswick, as well as Valeska Schliemann and Charlie Walker, whose peroxide blonde locks are visible a-mile away.

Meanwhile Liz Hurley’s son Damian is also part of the pack, joining the gang for days out in the borough when he’s down from Herefordshire in the city.

The aspiring model rose to fame as the only child of Austin Powers actress Elizabeth, with the actress previously discussing the strong bond she has with her son in an interview with You magazine, claiming she had been ‘blessed’ with Damian.

When not enjoying London life, the group splash photographs of their lavish holidays across Instagram.

The gang can be seen holidaying on city breaks across Paris, lapping up the sunshine the Caribbean or St Tropez, or, most recently, taking to the slopes in glitzy St Mortiz.

Instead of flocking to local clubs to party hard like their parents in the eighties or swinging sixties grandparents, the latest social set are far more likely to be spotted enjoying an early night and heading to an early Saturday morning work-out class.

Among the most popular hotspots in the neighbour are Barry’s Bootcamp in nearby Victoria, which offers high intensity workouts.

Thursday mornings are said to be particular popular, with the Abs and A** class at 8.20am proving a hit before those who are working head to the office.

Among those who frequent the class includes India Warrender, local socialite, who revealed: ‘Spiritual and physical well-being is popular.’

Meanwhile others including Eliza Manners may enjoy workouts at the Core Collective, while those heading to the KXU will rub shoulders with Princess Beatrice, 31, who is a regular at the boutique gym.

It’s a sister gym of KX, another facility which Prince Harry, 35, would frequent while living in London.

And others have been spotted visiting Kobox along the King’s Road, where hunky Toby Huntington-Whiteley works as a personal trainer.

The younger brother of supermodel Rosie, Toby is one of London’s most in-demand personal trainers – and he too is making waves as a model with high-profile campaigns under his belt.

Street food

Among the latest trendy spots in SW3 to prove a hit for those living in the area is the clever (and cheekily named) Phat Phuc Noodle Bar.

The name is Vietnamese, and roughly translates as ‘Happy Buddha’.

Delicious fragrances from the street food spot waft from its base in a courtyard just off the Kings Road as chefs prepare hot soups and restorative noodles right in front of hungry customers.

Other favourites among the set include homely Young’s Pub The Surprise and the ever-popular Bluebird, which remains a number one spot for lunch for many in the neighbourhood.

India, as well as pals Lara and Charlie, whose mother is stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, are regulars at the hit brunch spot.

Meanwhile socialite and luxury brand consultant Alexandra Carello’s established favourite is newly launched No Fifty Cheyne, which offers diners chandelier adorned ceilings and a view of the river.

Alexandra shares daughter Olimpia with Italian aristocrat Carlo, who once dated Princess Beatrice.

Despite being on the border of Chelsea and Fulham, The Fox & Pheasant has proved a smash hit with local residents since it opened in October 2018.

Owned by singer James Blunt and his wife Sofia, this ‘little country pub tucked away in the corner’ of the Borough is often frequented by Princess Eugenie and her set of friends.

Meanwhile The Slug, recently renamed the Redback, on Fulham Road offers bargain Jagerbombs for just £2,50.

Those looking for a wild night out often head to 151 nightclub, with it’s sticky floor and oft-heaving dancefloor.

Posh party shops

The quirky Ad Hoc, an independent store on the King’s Road, offers everything a young socialite in Chelsea could need.

From fishnet bodysuits to face-gems and costumes, the shop is a kind of ‘posh party store’ promises customers they’ll turn heads on night’s out.

But it’s not all novelty face masks and festival-worthy ensembles – Ad Hoc also stocks popular Californian brands like LNA and Wildfox for that lazy loungewear perfect for brunch.

Among those who count Ad Hoc in their top Chelsea spots includes quirky socialite and chocolate dynasty scion Jemima Cadbury, who lives just off Sloane Square.