Read Dan Levy’s Schitt’s Creek Farewell Letter and See the Wedding Album

Schitt’s Creek ended by giving everyone a “Happy Ending,” in more ways than one for David (Dan Levy). The series finale featured the anticipated wedding of David and Patrick (Noah Reid), a show-stopping costume for Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara, read more about that here) and enough sweet and funny moments to satisfy even the most fickle fan.

While David’s dream wedding was ruined by a storm, the town came together to give the couple one special ceremony complete with callbacks to the show’s past. Yes, “The Best” was part of the ceremony.

To make the end of the show he co-created (with father Eugene Levy), starred in, wrote and directed, Dan Levy took to social media to thank fans.

“This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years. Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful. Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I’m going to miss the most. We built a family on those sets and it’s reassuring to know that time won’t ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know,” Levy wrote.

“And as for our viewers, getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, tell your friends about it, herald its messages of love and acceptance and decency with such empathy and passion…that is something I will never forget. The stories you have shared with me over the years have made me laugh and cry and feel empowered to keep making things that mean something. You’ve taught me that television has the power to not only bring people together in profound and inspiring ways, but also the power to change conversations and consequently, change lives. I know that you all have certainly changed mine. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy lives to watch our show. I am forever grateful for this time we had together. Here’s to many more stories and many more memories, whatever they may be.

With so much gratitude, my best wishes, and the warmest regards,

DL x”

