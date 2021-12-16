Read Hilarious ‘Mean Tweets’ from Tom Holland, Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks, and Others.

A-list celebrities are once again reading people’s less-than-flattering opinions of them.

On Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, more than ten celebrities took part in the show’s “Mean Tweets” segment, and they had epic responses to the obnoxious social media messages.

“Well, Tom Holland is an absolute jerk,” the 25-year-old actor read, before shrugging and responding, “And he’s also Spider-Man.”

Kevin Hart grumbled, “This is just wrong,” as he read the hurtful message aimed at him.

The tweet stated, “Shaq’s penis is Kevin Hart.”

“Well, you got a talented one,” the comedian joked, getting the final laugh.

“Get a shower, you smelly little dwarf,” Tom Hanks tweeted, lamenting that he was “so sweaty” in Top Gun.

“That I take personally,” Hanks joked in response, referring to the fact that the film’s star is Tom Cruise.

Another troll tweeted, “I’m sure Anne Hathaway has a strange vagina.”

“You never know, russddylan,” Hathaway said as he read the person’s Twitter handle.

Others said Ted Danson “has a face I’d like to s**t on,” Dakota Johnson “has some serious d**k nose going on,” and Allison Janney “looks like a substitute teacher everyone hates,” among other things.

“When Timothee Chalamet f**ks a peach, it’s ‘art,’ but when I do it, I’m ‘no longer welcome at my uncle’s farm,” one tweet joked, referring to a scene from the actor’s film Call Me By Your Name.

Hannah Waddingham, the star of Ted Lasso, was also the target of a scathing tweet.

“I’m sure Hannah Waddingham is lovely, but she LOOKS insufferable,” one person wrote.

She retorted, “F**k you.”

“How’s that for an idea?”

After reading a message that read, “F**k off @JohnCena you talentless ball sack,” it was perhaps John Cena who had the best response.

“I’m offended by this.”

“Only because a ball sack contains a great deal of talent,” he stated flatly.

“It possesses half of the DNA required to create human life.

That’s a fascinating concept.”

A new “Mean Tweets” segment can be seen in the video below.

