Read Leah Remini’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late TV Dad Jerry Stiller

Leah Remini is paying tribute to Jerry Stiller.

The actor and comedian has passed away at the age of 92, his son Ben Stiller confirmed early Monday morning.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben wrote to fans on Twitter. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Jerry was known for his role as Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens, where he played the father of Leah’s character. After hearing the news, the actress took to social media to honor the late star.

“I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather,” Leah wrote alongside a series of photos. “I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together.”

Jerry’s wife and Ben’s mom, actress Anne Meara, passed away five years ago in May 2015.

“I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family…You will be so very missed Jerry,” Leah concluded her post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben. #JerryStiller #stillerandmeara”

Actor Jason Alexander was also among the many fans, friends and celebs to honor Jerry on social media Monday. Jerry played Frank Costanza on Seinfeld.

“Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside,” Jason wrote. “He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you.”

Jerry Seinfeld also tweeted, “Jerry Stiller’s comedy will live forever.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared a blooper reel video with fans on Twitter, writing, “The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller.”