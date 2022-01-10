Read the touching tributes from the cast of ‘Full House’ after Bob Saget’s death.

On Sunday, January 9, Bob Saget’s former Full House co-stars expressed their grief over the late actor’s death.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Fuller House alum died in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, at the age of 65.

“Deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes earlier today for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the organization tweeted.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of wrongdoing or drug use.

The Pennsylvania native was in the middle of a comedy tour that started in September 2021 and ended in May 2022.

On Sunday morning, the Dirty Daddy author tweeted, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville,” along with a selfie from the stage.

“It was a well-received show.

Thank you again to @RealTimWilkins for allowing me to open.

I had no idea I had a two-hour set planned for tonight.

This s–t has reawakened my addiction.

For my 2022 dates, go to http://BobSaget.com.”

Aside from his stand-up comedy career, the Grammy nominee is best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995.

From 2016 to 2020, he starred in Netflix’s revival series as the character.

Saget gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in December 2019 about the “really nice goodbye” that cast members gave fans of the show, admitting that he was “crying all over the place” as he said his final goodbye to Tanner.

At the time, the former host of America’s Funniest Home Videos admitted, “I was very, very verklempt.”

“It reminded me of a lot of things.”

I just kind of stayed by myself after Full House ended.

We had no prior notice that our flight would be canceled.

We were asked to go to the WB or CW, but John [Stamos] and I said, ‘No, let’s not.'”

“It’s not just a press thing that we say,” he added, adding that he and Stamos, 58, among other cast members, “have stayed friends all these years.”

It had to be seeing three accomplished women — Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber — do a comedy kids show with morality lessons.

