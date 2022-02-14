The Sun readers’ favorite rom-com of all time has been revealed – and it includes the ‘best kiss’ ever.

What better way to spend the most romantic day of the year than snuggling up on the couch with your significant other to watch a romantic comedy?

According to our poll of your favorite lovey-dovey films, you are huge fans of the genre.

Streaming services have a plethora of romantic comedies available, including some of the best love stories of all time.

Hollywood stars such as Hugh Grant, who starred in Four Weddings, have benefited from the films.

According to the findings of our exclusive new Sun survey, the Nineties and early Noughties were a golden era for the genre.

Pretty Woman took the top spot in two categories, and Hugh Jackman also has a couple of No. 1 spots.

Here, we present the full results of our 2,000-person poll, as well as expert SCOTT MESLOW’s celebration of romcoms and recommendations for some lesser-known gems.

According to a separate poll conducted by Finder.com, more than 20% of us will forego a Valentine’s dinner tonight in favor of a night in front of the TV.

We might even be able to give you some recommendations for what to watch.

Pretty Woman (26%) stars Julia Roberts as a prostitute who falls in love with Richard Gere, a wealthy businessman.

With £342 million in box office receipts, the 1990 romantic comedy is the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time.

Renee Zellweger plays Bridget Jones, a lovably neurotic singleton who has Colin Firth and Hugh Grant brawling in the street for her attention.

Bridget, based on Helen Fielding’s novels, was released in 2001 and spawned two sequels.

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts teamed up in this 1999 film about a bumbling bookshop owner who falls in love with a world-famous actress, starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.

Hugh Grant plays bachelor Charles, who falls more in love with Andie MacDowell’s character at each of the five social events depicted in the film’s title.

Groundhog Day (15%), starring Bill Murray as weatherman Phil, is a cult classic from 1993.

His romance with Rita, played by Andie MacDowell, enchanted the audience.

The Holiday (15%): Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz star as two women from opposite sides of the Atlantic who swap homes for Christmas and fall in love with local men.

Sleepless In Seattle (13%), starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, is a 1993 classic about a widower whose young son calls a radio talk show to help him find a new companion.

When Harry Met Sally (12%): Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal become friends.

It’s got THAT phony orgasm in it…

