Ready to mix things up? Win a Cocktail Workshop Experience at Roe & Co Distillery

IN RECENT MONTHS, we’ve had to swap nights out for nights in, staying closer to home and becoming our own in-house chefs and mixologists.

While it’s certainly led to a lot of creative culinary adventures, sometimes you can’t beat the experience of a meal or cocktail served up by the professionals and enjoyed in great company.

With Roe & Co Distillery’s Cocktail Workshop Experience, you’ll get the best of both worlds. As well as going home with a whole new set of cocktail-making skills, you’ll have the chance to reconnect with friends in an amazing city centre location. The distillery is now open to the public again, and workshops run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.



Source: Journal Media Studio/YouTube

Learn how to craft delicious whiskey-based cocktails, explore the history of the building – once home to the Guinness Power Station, and nestled in the heart of The Liberties – and hear from the experts about what goes into distilling each batch of Roe & Co whiskey.

The intimate, curated workshops are for groups of up to six adults, and include a tour of Roe & Co’s fully operational urban distillery, a whiskey tasting, the cocktail workshop, and a Roe & Co cocktail at the Power House Bar.



Source: Andres Poveda Photography

We’re giving away a private Cocktail Workshop Experience for one winner and five friends, including all of the above perks.

How do I enter? Simply email your name, address and a contact phone number to [email protected] with ‘Roe & Co Distillery’ in the subject line, plus your answer to this question….

The Roe & Co Distillery is located in which part of Dublin?

a. The Lillies

b. The Liberties

c. The Localities

And if you’re not lucky enough to win on this occasion, you can book your own Cocktail Workshop Experience right here, with slots available Thursday – Saturday from 3-8pm. Find Roe & Co Distillery at 92 James’s St, Dublin 8.

T&Cs: Prize is one Cocktail Workshop Experience at Roe & Co Distillery for up to six adults. Attendees must be aged 18 or over and may be asked to show proof of age on arrival. Winners will be contacted via email, prize is valid for six months from date of contact. Prize is non-transferable. No cash alternative offered. Full Journal Media T&Cs here.

Safety information: Roe & Co Distillery is implementing all Covid-19 safety & precautionary measures to ensure comfortable physical distancing and an enjoyable experience for everyone during the Cocktail Workshop Experience. These measures include stringent protocol around hygiene, with hand sanitisation facilities available throughout the experience. Face coverings will be worn by all staff, including food and drink service. Online booking is strongly encouraged.