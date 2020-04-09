Real Housewives Alum Shereé Whitfield Says Her Mom Has Been Missing Since March

Shereé Whitfield is asking for prayers as the search for her mother wages on.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to social media on Wednesday to reveal that her 72-year-old mom, Thelma Ferguson, is missing.

“Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother’s safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work.

The reality star concluded, “As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other…. Family is everything! I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally [sic] grateful.”

She also noted, “If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at [email protected] Thank you!”

“We want to thank everyone for the enormous amount of love, support and prayers that we have received for my family and for the safe return home of my mom,” the star told E! News. “We ask that you continue to pray. At this time, we are still remaining positive and keeping the faith that she will return home safe and sound. My mom is a person who dances to the beat of her own drum. She’s a free spirit. If she wants to travel, she goes. However, she has never been away this long without communicating with any of us.”

Whitfield also shared a message to her mom with E! News. “Mom, we are really worried about you. Home is where you need to be, especially during this pandemic. We need to know that you are safe! Your grandkids and family are worried sick. Please just come home or let us know that you are okay.”

On Wednesday, the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia issued a press release, obtained by E! News, confirming Ferguson is currently a missing person.

“The Sandy Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Thelma Ferguson was last seen by her family on March 23, 2020 after leaving her Sandy Springs home,” the release stated. “Ms. Ferguson was last seen wearing gray pants, black shirt and driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord bearing Georgia tag: RMZ5773. Ms. Ferguson has ties in the states of Ohio and California.”