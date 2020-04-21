Real Housewives’ Dina and Caroline Manzo Mourn the Death of Their Father

It’s a sad day for this Real Housewives of New Jersey family.

Former Bravolebrities Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo shared the heartbreaking news that their father passed away.

According to the HGTV star, Joseph Laurita died on Monday. However, his cause of death remains unknown.

“I’ll love you forever and always Daddy,” Dina captioned her Instagram post, alongside a video of her father. “You can rest now 4.20.20.”

Additionally, Caroline paid tribute to her dad with a heartfelt social media caption.

“His favorite song was “My Way” and that’s exactly how he lived his life. His way,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum expressed, alongside a photo of her posing with her father.

She added, “A tougher man there never was, and in his final days he showed that strength over and over again. May God bless you always, Dad, and grant you eternal peace. Know that you were loved. Forever in our hearts.”

As some fans of Caroline and Dina know, they come from a large family.

Their dad had 11 kids—which include Ann Ricks, Angela Rooney, Francesca D’Annunzio, Jamie Laurita, Chris Laurita, Anthony Laurita, Joseph Laurita, Michael Laurita and Dominick Laurita.

Chris is married to Jacqueline Laurita, who also appeared on the Bravo reality TV series. The two, along with Jamie, were often featured on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On Tuesday, Chris posted a tribute to his late father.

“Yesterday we lost the strongest man I’ve ever known. Right up until the last breath he taught me how to fight and to NEVER give up,” he wrote. “He encouraged me to face all the challenges life throws at you head on! I’ll keep fighting Dad and I promise you I will never give up. I’m sure you’re already watching over all of us. R.I.P 4-20-20”

Upon hearing the news, some Bravo stars have reached out the family to share their condolences on social media.

Teresa Giudice, who lost her father earlier this month, sent Dina a message. “Are [sic] Daddy’s are together drinking wine. Love you.”

Kyle Richards responded, “So sorry for your loss.”