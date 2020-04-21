Real Housewives’ Kara Keough Brings Son’s Ashes Home After Tragic Death

After the devastating death of her newborn son, Kara Keough has brought his ashes home.

A week ago, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared the tragic news of her child’s death, six days after his birth on April 6. The baby boy, named McCoy Casey Bosworth, passed away following complications from childbirth.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord,” Keough explained in an Instagram post last week. “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” she noted, referencing his organ and tissue donations.

On Monday, Keough took to her Instagram account, revealing that McCoy’s ashes have been brought home.

“Welcome home, baby boy,” she captioned a photo of a floral arrangement surrounding a box with a mother, father and baby figurine on top of it.

“There are no words we can say to make your sorrow go away. You have the world behind you,” one person wrote in a comment.

“He’s been welcomed with open arms and is being cared for,” another comment read. “Praying for you, your family, and your baby boy every night.”

