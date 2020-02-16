Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Addresses Shooting at Her Restaurant

Kandi Burruss is breaking her silence on a tragic incident that occurred at her restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

East Point police confirm to E! News that a male entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant on Friday night, and shot another male. Two bystanders were also shot during the incident, however, all injuries were non-life threatening, according to the police department.

According to affiliate WGCL, police don’t have a motive for the shooting but they believe it was an isolated incident.

As Bravo fans know, the restaurant is owned by the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Todd Tucker.

On Saturday, Kandi took to social media to issue a statement over the shooting.

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different,” she shared in a detailed message.

“Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted,” she expressed.

Adding, “As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area. We hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.”

At this time, the police are looking for a suspect.

Before closing her statement, Kandi asked fans to share any information they may have about the shooting with authorities.

“We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved,” she shared in that same Instagram post. “We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible.”

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)