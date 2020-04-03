Real Housewives of New York City: Where Are They Now?

Let’s be real: There’s something extra special about the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City.

For 12 seasons, the cast of Bravo’s hit reality show have brought us iconic moments like Scary Island, turtle time and the reminder that “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

But as a new season kicks off tonight, we thought it was more than an appropriate time to check in with our favorite cast members who stepped away from the franchise for one reason or another. Many of your favorites including Jill Zarin, Aviva Dresher and Cindy Barshop updated us on what they’ve been up to in and out of the Big Apple. They also dropped some secrets about what’s to come.

“I come to a party in the Berkshires at Dorinda Medley‘s house,” Heather Thomson teased with E! News exclusively. “It’s all cast. I was back with everyone plus there’s a new housewife I got to meet. It was like I never left.”

Many like Kelly Bensimon also shared the questions they still get asked from fans across the country. “How do I stay in shape? Read I Can Make You Hot. Where do I buy my clothes? I work with a lot of companies,” Kelly shared with us. “And am I still crazy? My answer: I’m as crazy as you want me to be as long as you continue to watch the show.”

Ahead of tonight’s season premiere, we invite you to take a trip down memory lane and see what your favorites are up to away from the camera in our gallery below.

And for the record: These ladies are excited to see what Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and the crew are up to in the weeks and months ahead.

“I’m excited to watch the new season!” Kristen Taekman shared with us. “It will be interesting to see the ladies without Bethenny Frankel and I look forward to ‘meeting’ Leah McSweeney!”

Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on full episodes now.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)