Real Housewives of Orange County Star Kara Keough’s Son Dies From Complications During Childbirth

Kara Keough has just shared the heartbreaking news that her son has passed away.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to post a message to her fans.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” she wrote. “During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

“I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: ‘Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.'”

Kara concluded her post, “Until we see you again… We love you, McCoy.”

Just a few weeks before her baby’s arrival, Kara received a special baby shower from her closest friends including Team USA soccer star Alex Morgan.

“Unbeknownst to me, my friends found a way to give me exactly what I wanted: a night with people I love, in my pajamas, without make up, with all my favorite things they make to eat, the Mother Load of Cheeseboards, and a ‘BIRTH DAY CAKE.’ I’ve never laughed so hard or felt so loved and heard,” Kara shared on Instagram with photos from the memorable evening. “Thank you to the amazing hostesses, my sweet friends (especially @amyc23 & @alexmorgan13 who drove 4+ hours while pregnant themselves to snuggle me for less than 36 hours), and the cake maker who had such a good sense of humor as to take the creative liberty to ‘add corn, because you guys seem like a fun bunch.’ I had NO idea this wasn’t just a regular girls’ night, and I’ve NEVER been surprised like this. #BestUnshowerEver.”

Kara, whose mom Jeana Keough was an original member of the Real Housewives of Orange County, first announced her pregnancy news on her blog titled The Pushover Project.

In a post called “How Do I Say This?” the Bravo star announced the news with help from her daughter Decker.

“I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I just had no idea my reason would be this freaking excited,” the lifestyle blogger, wrote. “It’s really damn cool. We love you like crazy already, baby.”

Kara continued, “Your sister tiger is so excited to meet you, fiercely protect you, and lead you. She has your crib made up with a soft blanket and her favorite bunny ‘Bun-Bun.’ She’s personally tested every single one of her old pacifiers to make sure they’ve met all quality control standards for your arrival. She’s pushing the stroller around the house in preparation for her role as your best friend in the entire universe.”

