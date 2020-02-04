Real Housewives’s Shannon Beador Mourns Her Kids’ Coach Killed in Kobe Bryant Crash

Shannon Beador is paying her respects to her kids’ late basketball coach.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to honor Christina Mauser, one of the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif on Sunday morning.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were also on board the aircraft that morning.

Additionally, six other victims were identified, including John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan.

There were no survivors.

When Beador learned that Mauser, who was an assistant coach for the Mamba Academy basketball team, was among those killed on Sunday, she shared a touching tribute on social media.

“Christina Mauser. An incredible coach and amazing influence on all three of my daughters that played basketball in middle school,” the Bravo star captioned her heartfelt message, alongside an image of the coach and her team.

“And amazing mother of 3 children. Our greatest sympathies go out to @sinatrabigband and his family,” she continued. “The Beador girls are devastated. Sending our prayers to the Mauser family…”

And like most of the world, Shannon also took a moment to pay homage to the late NBA legend and his daughter.

“An amazing duo,” she shared on Sunday, alongside a photo of Kobe and Gianna hugging. “She was an incredible basketball player and it was a privilege to watch her father coach her. My girls and our community are heartbroken.”

“Utterly heartbreaking to hear of the passing of @kobebryant, she wrote in a separate Instagram post. “An amazing athlete, philanthropist, and businessman. But I will remember him as an incredible father who put his family and children first. A man with such a kind heart who would file library books, serve hot lunch, and coach the kids in basketball. My girls and I are sending prayers to @vanessabryant and her family. “

Early on Monday, Mauser’s husband, Matt Mauser, also shared a heartbreaking statement about his late wife.

“My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash,” he wrote on Facebook. “Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much.”

In addition, he spoke to Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about the tragic news. “It’s horrible,” he said. “I’ve got three small kids, and I’m trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom.”

“She was extraordinary. She was incredibly witty, funny, funny like nobody you’ve ever met,” he added. “She was warm, she was incredibly bright, she was technologically incredibly savvy. She could figure out anything.”

At this time, the helicopter crash is under investigation.

Our thoughts go out to all of the families affected by the tragedy.