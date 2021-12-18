Real-Life Trauma Surgeon Confirms the Most Severe, Life-Threatening Injuries from ‘Home Alone’

Every year, families all over the world watch the holiday film Home Alone.

It features Christmas set decorations and a nostalgic setting for many viewers.

Home Alone, on the other hand, is full of hilarious physical comedy.

Annie Onishi, a real-life trauma surgeon, recently went over the first two Home Alone movies to explain which injuries are the most serious and life-threatening.

Home Alone is a 1990 film about an 8-year-old boy named Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) who is a known troublemaker in his family.

They’re all going on a wonderful Christmas vacation together.

They eventually realize, however, that they have left Kevin alone at home.

Marv (Daniel Stern) and Harry (Joe Pesci) attempt to break into the house.

Kevin, on the other hand, will not let them off easy.

In some circles, the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, from 1992, is even more popular.

The second installment takes place a year after the first.

Kevin is stranded in New York City for the second time.

Marv and Harry have returned, and they have no intention of letting him get away this time.

Home Alone 2, on the other hand, is packed with even more physical comedy in the form of hilarious violence.

This famous tarantula scene was recreated by Marv from Home Alone. https://t.co/1Kdsem4VlQpic.twitter.com6rAmP9cPc0

Onishi, a real-life trauma surgeon, was featured on the official WIRED YouTube channel.

She went over every single injury in the first two Home Alone movies.

It brings to mind how vulnerable the human body is.

Onishi calls Harry’s first fall in Home Alone, on the steps in front of Kevin’s house, “the most severe” in the movie franchise.

Onishi said, “He’s up a couple of steps, gets full air, and then lands flat on his back.”

“Wow, that’ll be a lot of force right there on the landing surface.”

Onishi is concerned about the two burglars being hit in the head with a shovel in the second seriously lethal injury.

Onishi described how he saw “both guys completely passed out, total loss of consciousness.”

“However, these guys are up and walking and talking again a few minutes later.”

This makes me very concerned about a condition known as an epidural hematoma.”

“What that means is that blood is accumulating in the epidural space, which is beneath the skull but outside the brain and is slowly expanding,” Onishi continued.

Traditionally, these individuals…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Marv from Home Alone recreated this famous tarantula scene. https://t.co/1Kdsem4VlQpic.twitter.com/6rAmP9cPc0 — E! News (@enews) July 26, 2016