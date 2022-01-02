Real Names of Celebrities: Ashton Kutcher, Lady Gaga, and Others

Ashton Kutcher, Lady Gaga, and Other Famous People’s Real Names

It’s all in the name! While it’s common for celebrities in Hollywood to use stage names, some of the stars’ real names may surprise you.

Take, for example, Ashton Kutcher.

The That’s 70 Show alum turned entrepreneur admitted that his real name was Christopher while accepting the Ultimate Choice award at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards.

“There are a lot of insider secrets to keeping your career going in Hollywood,” he said at the time.

“Actually, Ashton is my middle name, not my first name.”

Chris has always been my first name.

When I was about 19 years old and decided to pursue acting, it was changed.”

“There are some really amazing things I learned when I was Chris,” the former Ranch star continued, “and I wanted to share those things with you guys because I believe it helped me get here today.”

Kutcher’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, and current wife, Mila Kunis, are both known by different names in public.

The Ghost actress changed her first name to Demetria Gene Guynes and took her first husband’s surname, Freddy Moore.

When she first started booking roles as a young actress, the Family Guy star abbreviated her first name, Milena, to Mila.

Lady Gaga’s legal name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

The Grammy winner explained her connection to her eponymous moniker back in 2009.

She told Rolling Stone, “I’ve always been Gaga.”

“In order to fit in, I suppressed all of my eccentricities.”

I was able to be myself once I was liberated.”

Jamie Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, is another celebrity who wasn’t born the way we know him.

Because there were so few female comedians who signed up to perform at those events, the Soul star chose androgynous names like Stacy Brown, Traci Green, and Jamie Foxx early in his standup career.

“I then took the stage and received a standing ovation.”

“Because I was ‘fresh meat,’ where [regular comics]wanted a comedian to die [on stage], the amateur sandwiched between all the great ones,” he said in a 2018 interview.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Celebrities’ Real Names: Ashton Kutcher, Lady Gaga and More