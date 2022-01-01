Reality-TV Exits That Will Astound You

Surprising Reality Show Exits

Stassi Schroeder, Lauren Conrad, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are just a few of the reality stars who abruptly left their shows.

After eight seasons on Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder, along with costarfrenemy Kristen Doute, was fired.

After their previous racially insensitive actions toward former castmate Faith Stowers resurfaced, Bravo confirmed their departures in June 2020.

“It’s critical that I continue to accept responsibility for what I’ve said and done while also challenging myself to do better.

Days before her dismissal, Schroeder wrote on Instagram, “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”

“I am grateful for the people in my life who keep me on my toes and push me to grow as a more educated individual.”

Not all reality show exits are fraught with controversies.

Polizzi, for one, exited Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after three seasons, announcing her departure in December 2019.

She later told Us Weekly that she made the decision because of her children’s reactions to her filming away from home, claiming that her absences “scarred” her son Lorenzo.

“Whenever I say, ‘Mommy’s going to work,’ he says, ‘Mom, you can’t leave me like that again.’

I was in a terrible mood.

She recalled in January 2020, “I don’t want you to leave.”

“Now, whenever I say I’m going to work, he asks, ‘How long are you going to be gone?’ It makes him nervous.”

That’s something I can’t do any longer.

They’re overjoyed that I’m not going to be gone for days.”

Polizzi discussed her decision with her husband, Jionni LaValle, as well as the rest of the cast and crew.

“[Producers] know they can’t change my mind,” she told Us.

“They were always very accommodating when it came to us as mothers working while also being with our children.”

Scroll through the gallery to see the most shocking reality TV exits of all time, including The Bachelor, American Idol, Teen Mom, and more!

Is it rife with scandal, or is it just the right time to leave?

