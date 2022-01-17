Reality TV “Should Be Fun,” As This Summer House Gift Guide Demonstrates

Reality TV “Should Be Fun,” as This Summer House Gift Guide Proves.

Activate the Loverboy.

Summer House is back for another season, and it’s time to get “activated.”

Our favorite housemates have returned for more drinking, arguing, and, most likely, more quotable moments.

You’ve come to the right place if you believe “summer should be fun.” We’ve compiled the ultimate Summer House gift guide for you.

Get ready to be “activated” by having someone make you a sandwich and cheers with some Loverboy.

In honor of our favorite reality TV show, celebrate our favorite Hamptons (weekend) residents with these shirts, candles, mugs, and more must-have items.

Kyle Cooke always manages to come up with the best catch without even attempting it.

It became instantly iconic when he declared, “Summer should be fun.”

The best way to start your day is to drink coffee or tea from this mug.

Lindsay Hubbard’s famous quote is embroidered around the neck of this super soft t-shirt.

This shirt is available in a variety of colors if you enjoy a sandwich and Lindsay.

Summer, in case you hadn’t noticed, should be enjoyable.

The tank comes in a variety of colors.

Carl Radke’s famous mantra “less stress, more life” is printed on this mug, and it serves as a great reminder whenever you need to reorganize your priorities.

On the back of the shirt, it says, “Summer should be fun,” and it lists the entire cast for each season.

This is a must-have for all Summer House fans who have been watching since the beginning.

You need this mug in your life if Lindsay still asks, “How many sandwiches have you made for me?”

Summer House catchphrases like “send it,” “more life,” and “summer should be fun” adorn these drink pouches, making them ideal for your Summer House viewing party or any other special event involving fellow Bravo viewers.

The jokes about sandwiches never get old.

These napkins are made of…

