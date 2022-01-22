‘Really Dumb’ Surveys, according to George Harrison, inspired the song ‘Isn’t It a Pity?’

Isn’t It a Pity,’ George Harrison said, was inspired by “really dumb” surveys.

George Harrison explained the meaning of “Isn’t It a Pity?” in an interview, as well as why he wrote the song.

The quiet Beatle revealed that the survey that inspired “Isn’t It a Pity?” didn’t even appeal to him.

In a 2000 interview with Billboard, George discussed his hit “Isn’t It a Pity?” He stated that “Isn’t It a Pity?” was never intended to be one of his solo songs.

If the Beatles hadn’t disbanded, George revealed that the song would have been included on an album.

The meaning of “Isn’t It a Pity?” was then explained by George. “It’s just an observation of how society and myself were or are,” George explained.

“We take each other for granted, forgetting to reciprocate.”

That was the only thing that mattered.”

George Harrison’s son claims that one of his father’s songs foreshadowed the future.

Following that, George recalled the song’s origins.

“It’s like ‘love lost and love found among 16- and 20-year-olds,'” he explained.

“However, back when I was at Warner Bros. and wrote that song ‘Blood From a Clone,’ they were doing all these street surveys to see what was a hit record,” she explains.

George discovered that most hit songs are about teenagers.

“And apparently, as I was told, a hit record is something about ‘love gained or lost between 14 and 19-year-olds,’ or something equally ridiculous,” he recalled.

“That’s why I wrote ‘Isn’t It a Pity [laughs]; I figured, ‘Oh, I’ll get in on that!'” says the author.

The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ wasn’t ‘any good,’ but George Harrison had a theory about why it was so popular.

When George released “Isn’t It a Pity?” as a double A-side with “My Sweet Lord,” the song became a big hit.

For four weeks, the song was number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The songs were on the charts for a total of 14 weeks.

On the album All Things Must Pass, the songs “Isn’t it a Pity?” and “My Sweet Lord” were released.

All Things Must Pass debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and remained there for 41 weeks.

“Isn’t It a Pity?” did not chart in the UK, according to The Official Charts Company.

Regardless, All Things Must Pass was a huge success there.

It got to No. 1….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.