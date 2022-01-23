‘Reba Is Reba,’ says Reba McEntire, assuring fans that what they see is exactly what they get.

Reba McEntire, the superstar singer, enjoys keeping busy and is grateful for the opportunities she has.

Of course, she gives a lot of love and credit to her devotees for making it all possible.

However, the country queen credits her deep roots and childhood for the morals and values that seem to make her a fan favorite.

Notably, McEntire claims that she stays true to herself and isn’t all that different from the Reba she played on television. But how does the legendary singer maintain such a strong sense of self?

McEntire’s down-to-earth attitude toward her celebrity, according to her, is one of the things that draws fans to her.

“I believe that people get what they see.

She said, “I’ve always been very open.”

“Reba is Reba,” she says.

She went on to say that she looks a lot like Reba from the sitcom.

That’s because she’s “always trying to do the right thing.”

However, it’s a little more serious, according to McEntire, than simply wanting to do the “right” thing.

She claims that if she does something wrong, she runs the risk of contracting an illness.

She explained, “It’s easiest for me to do the right thing.”

“Doing the wrong thing makes you feel bad, and after a while, you just feel physically sick.”

McEntire credits her hardworking parents and a close-knit family bond with molding her into the superstar she is in 2022.

McEntire’s father, Clark, was a champion steer roper and her mother, Jacqueline, was a schoolteacher when she was a child growing up in Oklahoma.

“I was surrounded by great teachers, including my mother and father, as well as my actual teachers in school.”

“They really taught me by example, not by preaching to me,” she said in her Parade interview.

Her father instilled in her a “great [work]ethic at a young age” while she was growing up on a farm.

“As a kid, I put in a lot of effort,” she says.

“We’d all done it.”

McEntire’s mother, in particular, inspired her to sing and pursue her dream of becoming an entertainer.

However, she claims that both of her late parents instilled in her the drive that has led to her success.

And, despite having reached the pinnacles of celebrity, she believes that those special bonds are what made her who she is and what keeps her true to herself.

She says, “My roots have shaped who I am today.”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.