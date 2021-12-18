Reba McEntire believes in reincarnation and claims to have ‘been here before as a man.’

Reba McEntire, an actor and singer who believes in reincarnation, is a country music legend.

She even believes she has lived a previous life as a man.

While McEntire has acknowledged that sharing such beliefs may offend some of her fans, she has explained the concept on several occasions.

What she has to say about it is as follows.

McEntire believes she has already been reborn when it comes to the afterlife.

The singer of “Fancy” told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 2008 that he believes in reincarnation.

“I believe I’ve been here before as a man,” she says.

She predicted at the time that she would be chastised by those who believe that her beliefs contradict her outspoken Christian faith.

“I’m sorry, but this is how I live my life, this is what I believe,” she replied.

She went on to say that she feels like she’s known and spent time with people in her life, which explains why she thinks the way she does.

She explained, “I believe I have spent time with my son, Shelby, before.”

“Who knows? Perhaps I’m part Buddhist,” she added later.

@reba poured the tea!

In this episode of “Rumor Has It,” she clears the air. https://t.co/WX7Qry4vLd

McEntire stated on CMT in 2020 that she believes in reincarnation during a game of Rumor Has It.

She added that she considers it a form of recycling this time.

According to her, the concept complements rather than contradicts her faith.

“Well, I always thought it was a possibility,” the “I’m a Survivor” singer explained, “and I kinda thought maybe God believes in recycling as well and gave everyone another chance to improve themselves.”

“Yeah. I do,” she said again when asked if she believes in reincarnation.

McEntire told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that she believes she “can’t be a Christian” if she believes in reincarnation.

Nonetheless, she stated that it is what she believes to be true.

When it comes to her career, however, she is grateful for her faith.

McEntire explained in the same interview, “My talent is a gift from God.”

“I’m going to have to use it.”

If I don’t, I won’t blame Him in the least…

