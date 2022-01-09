Reba McEntire compared her first encounter to being “tasted blood.”

Reba McEntire compared her first time to being “tasted blood.”

Reba McEntire describes how she felt like she’d “tasted blood” after a significant first-time experience in her book Reba: My Story.

After the first time, what did the country megastar say left her “like a hunting dog”?

In Reba: My Story, McEntire recalls being “truly bitten by the show business bug” in fifth grade.

She was a member of the 4-H Club, where the kids participated in activities such as public speaking, crafting, and livestock shows to teach them life skills.

They didn’t just practice for possible careers outside of the entertainment industry, though.

They also put on skits and a talent show every year.

McEntire wore a prom dress and accessories loaned to her by the director, including a rhinestone bracelet and necklace.

“I felt like Cinderella,” she writes of the outfit she wore when she won her first trophy by singing “My Sweet Little Alice Blue Dress.”

But something new in her seemed to emerge as a result of the experience.

“The victory turned me into a hunting dog — I’d tasted blood and knew deep down in my soul that I was destined to be an entertainer,” she says.

Of course, she hasn’t yet broken into the entertainment industry.

However, that incident in fifth grade appears to have set her on the path to becoming a country music superstar.

7 days until our new tour kicks off at the @FordCenter in Evansville, IN, and I’m counting down with (hashtag)throwbacks from the past.

Tickets are still available at https://t.copwWvKJl3kJ(hashtag)throwbackthursdaypic.twitter.comY8beKm9pML (hashtag)throwbackthursdaypic.twitter.comY8beKm9pML (hashtag)throwbackthursdaypic.twitter.comY8beKm9pML

McEntire admits in Reba: My Story that it wasn’t always easy for her to get attention growing up in a rodeo family of four siblings.

“I wasn’t the family’s oldest or youngest child, nor was I even the only boy,” she writes.

Her parents were clearly loving and family-oriented, but there was always a lot going on around the ranch.

Fortunately, even as a third child, she discovered a way to gain positive attention through performance.

It became a way for her to stand out without causing any “drama,” which she admits didn’t get her the kind of attention she desired in the first place.

She began singing more seriously with her siblings, Pake and Susie, as she grew older.

They’d be the source of entertainment on occasion…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.