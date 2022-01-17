Reba McEntire declined this significant opportunity because she did not want to tell people to “find another job.”

Reba McEntire revealed that she was offered a role on a popular television show, but she turned it down because of some of the job requirements.

“I hope you enjoy your nighttime job,” the superstar singer said she passed because she didn’t want to say to hopefuls.

What role was offered to McEntire, and who currently fills the void she left? Does the “Fancy” singer have any regrets about passing up the opportunity now?

McEntire said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she was offered a spot on The Voice but turned it down.

The show was virtually unknown in the United States at the time, but it had already become a hit in Holland.

As a result, she watched it on tape and decided it wasn’t for her.

That was ostensibly because she didn’t want to have to tell aspiring performers that they don’t have what it takes to succeed.

“I’m not sure I’d ever be able to tell someone they’re terrible, or… go find another job, or hope you like your nighttime job,” she explained.

“That’s something I couldn’t do every day.”

“So, I didn’t take it,” she finally admitted of the offer.

When Reba McEntire declined the job, it was given to Blake Shelton, a fellow country artist.

And she believes it was a wise choice.

“Blake was the ideal choice,” she told WWHL. “He’s done an amazing job.”

Shelton is also aware of the rumor that he was second in line to McEntire, and has publicly confirmed it.

“They wanted Reba to be a coach on The Voice first, if I’m not mistaken.”

According to People, “they knew they wanted a country artist… to fill that lane.”

“She couldn’t do it for whatever reason, or they decided it wasn’t the right thing for her at the time.”

Shelton was the only coach to appear in all 21 seasons of the show, despite being a second-choice for the country coaching position.

His wife, Gwen Stefani, and other music superstars like John Legend, Christina Aguilera, and Kelly Clarkson have all served as celebrity coaches over the years.

For the record, McEntire regrets passing up the chance to coach on The Voice…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.