Reba McEntire didn’t play with dolls; she rodeoed.

Reba McEntire didn’t just play with dolls; she also rodeoed.

Reba McEntire, the singing sensation, enjoys dressing up to put on a show, but she disliked dressing up dolls as a child.

She claimed she had never played with any of her own children.

Instead, she aspired to be a rodeo performer and began by roping tricycles with her siblings.

She was competing in barrel races at rodeos by the time she was 11 years old.

What else did the country singer have to say about ditching Barbies for rodeo lights, and what else did she enjoy doing as a kid?

McEntire grew up in a rodeo family with four siblings.

Clark McEntire, her father, and John McEntire, her grandfather, were both world champion steer ropers.

According to Biography, as children, McEntire and her siblings would rope their tricycles while their mother pretended to be a rodeo announcer.

However, she eventually joined her father and grandfather in the rodeo ring.

Between the ages of 11 and 21, she competed in barrel racing and won two buckles.

A barrel race is a timed event in which a horse and rider travel around barrels in a pattern.

During an interview with Larry King for CNN’s Larry King Live, McEntire revealed that she never played with dolls she received as a child.

“I never had a doll to play with in my life.”

“I had gifts that I would put aside,” she told King.

“Little Susie, my younger sister, had baby dolls, and Alice, I believe, had a baby doll as well.”

“I don’t recall.”

McEntire explained that she preferred to outsmart her brother, Pake, rather than play with dolls.

“When we were released from our chores, Pake and I would run out of the house, saying, ‘Anything you can do, I can do better,'” she recalled.

“And it’d start with throwing rocks, then move on to doing push-ups, playing the piano, playing the guitar, and then it’d just be arm-wrestling or whatever.”

Despite the fact that McEntire did not play with dolls as a child, she did become one as an adult.

In her honor, Mattel released the…

