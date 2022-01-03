Reba McEntire: How Many Outfit Changes Has the “Fancy” Singer Made in a Single Performance?

Reba McEntire’s ‘Fancy’ Singer: How Many Outfit Changes Has She Done in One Concert?

Reba McEntire is a pop culture icon known for her diverse talents, distinctive accent, and fiery red hair.

She is, however, a fashion icon, with several show-stopping moments at the CMA Awards over the years.

Some fans may be wondering how many outfit changes she’s managed in a single live show after seeing her pull off two in one performance of “Fancy.”

She answered that question, which is fortunate for the curious.

McEntire’s tough but seductive style has cemented her position as a superstar.

She prefers to dress up in sparkly gowns on stage, despite wearing jeans and boots most of the time.

And it appears that she can’t pick just one outfit because she’ll change several times during a single song.

During a single performance of “Fancy” at the CMA Awards in 2019, she flaunted her style by donning three different fashion ensembles.

Andy Cohen and the people who worked in his office at the time were all astounded by McEntire’s performance.

He told her on Watch What Happens Live how much of a ruckus her performance had caused, and he was curious how many costume changes she’d managed in a single concert.

Her answer was a whopping 15!

McEntire revealed some of her own country fashion favorites in an interview with E!

Of course, she mentioned Dolly Parton, her friend and idol, as well as Carrie Underwood and Tammy Wynette.

However, one performer in particular appears to stand out.

She said, “Dottie West always wore the neatest boots and outfits.”

“I’ve always admired her style.”

Fans now have a better idea of who McEntire might look to for inspiration when it comes to her famous outfit changes.

McEntire also revealed that her favorite aspect of fashion is comfort while speaking with E!

“You have to look good,” she said, adding, “I like the term ‘tough sexy.'”

“However, it must be comfortable.”

When it comes to award shows, she prefers dresses to sweatpants.

“Now, if you’re going to wear boots, jeans, [a]sexy top, and like a jacket over it — I’d love that the best,” she added, describing an outfit that appears to be one of her own go-tos.

When it comes to award shows, she prefers dresses to sweatpants.

