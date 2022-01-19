Reba McEntire Recalls a Childhood Awakening with “Sheer Excitement”

Reba McEntire has been a country music legend for decades.

She was, however, an enthusiastic student in Kiowa public schools in Oklahoma when she was still in her early childhood.

McEntire recalled one “special milestone” from those early years that he compared to wedding days and other significant occasions in life.

What elicited “sheer excitement” in an elementary-aged McEntire?

One of McEntire’s most memorable “special milestones” in life was her first day of school in 1961, as she recalls in her book Reba: My Story.

Because there was no kindergarten in Kiowa schools at the time, she went straight to first grade.

It’s likely that having two older siblings who were familiar with the routine aided in getting ready for that special day.

For her pre-school dressing, an outfit was laid out in a toasty location.

“My shoes, clothes, and the rest of my attire were neatly lined up on the back of the couch in the living room on that big morning so that I could dress close to the old brown heating stove,” she recalls.

“I wanted to stay warm as I changed out of my pyjamas into my clothes.”

While the soon-to-be performer expected to be cold as she changed into her school clothes that morning, she says the “sheer excitement” of it all contributed to some warmth.

On Twitter, McEntire mentions her mother as her “first teacher,” but in her book, she writes that her first public school teacher was Mrs.

Kelly, Eula

Kelly had been her older siblings’ teacher, so she was already familiar with her.

She writes, “I thought she was one of the nicest women on the planet.”

Her book collaborator tracked down and spoke with her first-grade teacher about the “Fancy” singer.

Following that meeting, McEntire was “overjoyed” to learn that her former teacher was a huge fan.

Kelly, she says, was around 90 years old at the time and “smiled and laughed” as she remembered her former student.

Kelly said, “I’m so proud,” when asked what she thought when she saw the icon on television.

