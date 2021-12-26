Reba McEntire shared the most hilarious thing she’s ever done in a bathroom stall.

Reba McEntire has revealed the most hilarious thing she’s ever done in a restroom stall.

Reba McEntire, a country singer and actress, is a true legend who loves to laugh.

She’s also admitted to doing the most ridiculous thing she’s ever done, though she quickly changed her mind, implying that she does a lot of stupid things.

What did McEntire claim was the silliest thing she’d ever done at first, and what changed her mind? Was she ever booed offstage for being too silly?

When asked about the silliest thing she’d ever done, she told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “I’ve done so many silly things.”

Let’s go over it again.”

However, she did return to it.

“That’s it!” she interjected later in the interview.

“This is the most absurd thing I’ve ever done!”

“I once poured salt into my friend Vanessa Foster’s hair,” she recalled.

“We were in a bathroom south of Durant, Oklahoma, near the border; she was in one stall and I was in the other.”

“I got off the toilet and poured salt into her stall and hair,” she said.

“That’s really difficult to get out!” exclaimed the “Fancy” singer in response to her prank.

When asked why she had a salt shaker in the bathroom, McEntire said, “I went into the stall with it with the intention of pouring it into Vanessa’s hair.”

Two days later, she called to say she’d come up with something even sillier.

McEntire revealed, “I was thinking about the silliest thing I’ve ever done.”

“I went karaoke with Kelly Clarkson the other night.”

“We have a great time together, despite the fact that she is half my age…”

While McEntire enjoys being goofy, her fans didn’t always appreciate her antics.

She revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that in 1978, she was booed offstage for telling a “horrible” joke.

Colbert asked if she remembered what she’d said to the audience, and she said yes.

“It’s correct.

“Do you know the difference between unlawful and illegal?” she inquired.

The narrator says, “Illegal is a sick bird.”

I’m going to fly like an eagle.

“I like it,” Colbert nodded.

“I was baffled.”

“Way over your hairspray,” McEntire said with a nod.

“Reba, you’re really cute,” her mother told her after the show.

“Don’t say anything; just sing.”

McEntire’s adoration is unmistakable…

