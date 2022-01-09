Reba McEntire was almost too’scared’ to record her first demo.

Why Was Reba McEntire Almost Fearful of Recording Her First Demo?

Reba McEntire admits in her book Reba: My Story that she was “scared” to record her first demo tape.

She needed “some prodding” to take a chance on her own talent before taking the country music world by storm.

Why did she hesitate, and who persuaded her to go ahead with it?

McEntire grew up as one of four siblings on an Oklahoma ranch before becoming a solo superstar.

Her, Pake, and Susie formed a family trio.

“Pake played acoustic rhythm guitar and sang melody,” she writes in Reba: My Story.

Susie sang the low harmony, and I sang the high.”

Singing McEntires was the name given to the group.

They even collaborated on a song about their grandfather, “The Ballad of John McEntire.”

They didn’t make it big with the record, but they did “sell a few around locally,” as they put it.

Around their high school years, the Singing McEntires seemed to have real potential.

“It’s the closest harmony in the world, I think,” she writes in her book about “bloodline harmony.”

However, her decision to sing the National Anthem solo at the National Finals Rodeo in 1974, the year after she graduated, seemed to be a turning point in her life.

Red Steagall, a country musician, was in the audience at the National Finals Rodeo, as it turned out.

As a result, he saw McEntire perform and wanted to meet her.

Her mother, Jacqueline, hoped Steagall would sign the Singing McEntires as a group act at the time.

“I just didn’t think there was any place for a trio in country music,” McEntire says in her book.

McEntire, on the other hand, had “something a little different,” according to Steagall.

So he suggested she fly to Nashville to record her first solo demo.

However, she was initially “frightened,” and she did not accept his offer right away.

“I knew nothing about the music business or the people in it,” she writes, noting that she felt most at ease performing with her siblings.

She expected the “big leagues of music” to be less “protective and loving” than her family.

As a result, she was apprehensive about leaving her life in Oklahoma.

While McEntire’s passion for singing and performing appears to be unwavering,

