Reba McEntire was teased by Johnny Carson about this distinguishing feature.

Reba McEntire was teased by Johnny Carson about this distinguishing characteristic.

During her first TV interview with legendary Tonight Show host Johnny Carson, country superstar Reba McEntire revealed that he teased her about a favorite characteristic.

What did McEntire say to the host that caused him to begin “impersonating [her]and making fun of her”?

Before we get into the details of McEntire’s interview on The Tonight Show, a little background on her is in order.

She was born in 1955 in Oklahoma and grew up in the rodeo.

Her father was a World Champion Steer Roper, and she began barrel racing when she was just a child.

On YouTube, she can be seen demonstrating her horseback riding abilities.

McEntire was discovered singing at a rodeo and was quickly invited to record country music demos.

That’s what accelerated her rise to stardom — and to Carson’s couch.

McEntire mentions a couple of her appearances on The Tonight Show with Carson in her book Reba: My Story.

She was invited to an on-air chat after appearing twice as a performer.

“The real guest treatment — the chance to be called to the interview couch — wouldn’t come until my third appearance,” she writes.

“When Johnny asked about my rodeo background, I told him I used to be a barrel racer.”

Carson was probably intrigued by her rodeo background, but she claims he became stuck on her accent.

“He seemed fascinated by the way I said ‘barrel,’ and kept asking me to repeat it, imitating me and making fun of the way I said ‘barrel,'” she says.

However, by the time she wrote her book, she didn’t appear to have any ill feelings toward the host.

“Well, Johnny’s from Nebraska, and that’s about as rural as Oklahoma,” she concludes of his playful teasing.

I guess he’s lost his Nebraskan accent.

But, in retrospect, I can see that Johnny was simply trying to break the ice.”

McEntire also writes about her first appearance on The Tonight Show with Carson, in which she wore a dress given to her by Johnny Cash, in Reba: My Story.

She claims Cash provided the gown for a 1981 television special she appeared in, describing it as a “beautiful aqua, slim-styled evening gown with spaghetti straps.”

Then he presented it to her as a present…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.