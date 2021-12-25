Reba McEntire was too country for a crossover, but she’s ‘Not Embarrassed by Any Means’ about it.

Reba McEntire was too country for a crossover, but she’s ‘Not Afraid’ of it.

Reba McEntire is well-known as a country music queen, but she didn’t limit herself to just one genre of music.

She even admitted that she tried experimenting with different sounds before, but it never worked out.

McEntire believed this was due to her being “too country” for mainstream audiences.

But what else has she said about crossing genres, and how has she succeeded in doing so?

McEntire discussed whether other musical sounds were beginning to blend into the country genre in a 2005 interview with CNN’s Larry King Live.

“I believe people are still fighting that.”

“I think they want to keep it separate,” she said, “but for some reason, I’ve never been a crossover artist.”

She claimed, however, that this was not due to a lack of interest or effort on her part.

“I’ve tried really hard to get on different kinds,” she explained, “not to change from country, but to broaden my audience, because I always thought it was awfully sad that people would say, ‘You’re this or you’re that,’ instead of ‘You’re either good or bad, and I’ll play your music or I won’t.'”

“I’ve always found it strange that people try to corral and pigeonhole you into one category and not play you anywhere else,” she concluded.

She also has an explanation for why the sound intermixing never worked out for her.

She guessed, “I think it’s the way I talk.”

“I believe they thought I was too rural.”

And I’m not embarrassed by it in the least.”

There’s no denying it: she’s a country girl at heart.

McEntire is a successful actor, despite the fact that she has not ventured into other genres of music.

She’s done a lot of acting, including starring in the cult horror film Tremors and starring in her own sitcom, Reba.

She was even cast in Titanic, but had to pass due to scheduling conflicts with her tour.

She told Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live that she had already auditioned for the role of Molly Brown but had turned it down.

Of course, Kathy Bates played the part and became famous for it, but fans of McEntire might be interested…

