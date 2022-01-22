Reba McEntire’s Contribution to Shelby Blackstock’s Racing Career

Reba McEntire’s Support for Shelby Blackstock’s Racing Career

Reba McEntire, a singer and actress, assisted her son Shelby Blackstock in getting his feet wet in the racing world.

What activities did the country singer supervise on their farm that might have helped Blackstock prepare for his career, and did she know he wanted to be a race car driver at the time?

Despite the fact that McEntire has several children, including stepchildren from two previous marriages, Blackstock is her only biological child.

He was born in 1990, during her marriage to Narvel Blackstock, a former manager.

According to McEntire, the younger Blackstock got his racing “feet wet” on their family farm while she was in charge.

“Shelby would get in the golf cart and drive.

“He couldn’t even get his foot on the gas pedal,” she told CMT’s Cody Alan on After Midnite.

“He’d take me around and say, ‘Hang on! It’s going to be a bumpy ride!'”

That isn’t to say McEntire was eager to get in a race car with her son.

She admitted, “I’ve never been on the track with him.”

“I’m not planning on it either.”

Of course, his most ardent supporter can be found in the stands on occasion.

Shelby Blackstock’s Racing Career Started With A Golf Cart, According To Reba McEntire https:t.co11kMUQDiyA

Blackstock’s love of cars began when he was a “little bitty boy,” according to McEntire, and he could name the makes, models, and years of vehicles they passed on their travels.

However, she was taken aback when he told her during his freshman year of college that he wanted to be a race car driver.

“Who are you, and what have you done with Shelby?” the multi-talented country superstar told CMT at the time, adding, “I had no idea.”

McEntire elaborated on how shocked she was by Blackstock’s announcement in a video she narrated and posted to YouTube.

She said, “You could have slapped me in the face and I wouldn’t have been more surprised.”

He told her, however, that he was unhappy in college and that he thought a life as a race car driver would be more fulfilling.

And, despite being “shocked,” she did everything she could to help him pursue his dream.

While McEntire admitted that Blackstock’s decision to become a race car driver surprised her, she revealed the nature of…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.