Reba McEntire’s Thoughts on Getting Sexy for More Fans

Reba McEntire on Getting Sexy for More Fans: How Does She Feel?

Reba McEntire, the country superstar, is a multi-talented legend.

She’s also known for her fashion choices, particularly onstage.

However, when the late Larry King asked her if she’d ever considered “sexing it up” in her career, she gave an unexpected answer.

Was it ever McEntire’s intention to be a stereotypical sex symbol?

Some fans, like King, might be curious if McEntire ever considered ditching her more wholesome image in favor of something a little more raunchy.

On CNN’s Larry King Live, King asked country star Reba McEntire, “What about this clean image of Reba McEntire?”

“Have you ever had people tell you to sex it up a little?”

McEntire retaliated by telling King that no one had done anything like that, and then he became a little more direct.

He wondered aloud, “Why not?”

“You’re absolutely stunning.”

The singer thanked him politely for the compliment and stated that she has her own ideas about what constitutes sexiness.

She explained, “I’m more of a down-home — you know, the good-old girl.”

“I find being sexy amusing.”

I can be spunky or tough… that tough, sexy look.”

But how about incorporating her sexuality into her work in some way?

“No, I don’t think so,” she said when asked if she was sexy.

“On me, you get exactly what you see.”

And it’s never been sexual.”

McEntire, on the other hand, appears to enjoy glamming up for red carpet appearances and award shows.

She does, however, prefer the simple but stylish look of jeans, boots, a sexy top, and a jacket to the rest.

And, according to the superstar singer, comfort is the most important aspect of her wardrobe.

“My favorite aspect of fashion is the ease with which it can be worn.

She told E News, “You have to look good, and I like the term tough sexy, but it has to be comfortable.”

“I prefer boots and jeans with a sexy top and a jacket over it.”

Throughout her career, McEntire has been known to sporadically amp up the sexiness of her fashion choices.

She wore a stunning red gown to the Country Music Awards in 1993 to perform her hit “Does He Love You” with Linda Davis.

“It was quite…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.